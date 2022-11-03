Virginia Beach Police search for missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old named Jason Dubois Jr. who was last seen at his residence Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

Police said he was reportedly traveling to New York to see a friend, but that has not been confirmed. He does not have a phone on him and is possibly wearing a grey hoodie. Authorities believe he is operating the vehicle pictured above.

DuBois Jr. is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him, contact VBPD at 757-385-4377 or Detective M. J. Duffy at 757-385-2809.