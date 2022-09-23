Virginia Beach Police search for missing, endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

48-year-old Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family leaving their home on foot at 912 Beaumead Court.

Police say there's reason to believe that Manishkumar is suicidal and may do harm to himself. They do not know what he was last wearing but describe him as a small build man with brown eyes and gray hair. Police say he is 6'01".

They also say he wears glasses and has a cut above one of his eyes.

If you locate Manishkumar, check welfare and call police. Call 757-385-5000 for any information regarding his whereabouts.

