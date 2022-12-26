Virginia Beach police search for missing man last heard from in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man named Marquis Gibson.

Gibson’s family say his current address is unknown and they haven’t heard from him since Nov. 28 of this year. Police say he was known to be staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Bonney Road.

The department provided the following description of Gibson: “Gibson has a tattoo located on an upper arm with ‘Marquis’ in black lettering. He also has a scar near one of his sideburns. He frequently travels using a black mountain bike.” They also said he is 34 years old, 5’07’, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Gibson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact a Missing Persons Detective. The Detective Bureau’s phone number is 757-385-4101.