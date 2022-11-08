Watch Now
Virginia Beach Police search for missing person last seen Monday

Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 08, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a runaway named Ezra Keshawn Faison.

Faison was last seen on Monday in the 3400 black of Poppy Crescent. Authorities are concerned that he may have a hand injury.

Police say Faison was last seen to be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black high-top Fila sneakers. He is 5’5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Detective Bureau at 757-385-3111 or Detective DeVane at 757–385-8490.

