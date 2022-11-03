Virginia Beach Police search for missing woman last seen Tuesday night on Princess Anne Rd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing woman named Germecca Harrison.

She was last seen on November 1 around 9 p.m. departing a residence on Princess Anne Road. Police received a report that Harrison intended on going to a friend’s house afterwards.

Authorities said her phone seems to be turned off.

Harrison is 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a purple coat, black or green tights, crocs and glasses. If you see her, contact VBPD at 757-385-4377 or Detective B. Slomeana at 757-385-8964.