Watch
NewsInvestigationsHave You Seen Me

Actions

Virginia State Police issue Missing/Endangered Alert for missing Campbell Co. teen last seen May 15

Madilyn Brett Braswell .png
Virginia State Police
Madilyn Brett Braswell
Madilyn Brett Braswell .png
Posted at 4:40 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 16:40:09-04

CAMPBELL Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for a 13-year-old Campbell County girl Monday afternoon.

The Cambpell County Sheriff's Office is looking for Madilyn Brett Braswell, who was last seen at noon May 15 at her guardian's address on Meadow Court in Lynchburg.

Braswell is described as a white female who is about 5'1" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. State police say her head may possibly be shaved and dyed blond. She also has pierced ears.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities say she is a passenger in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Virginia plates VLR-9511.

If you have seen Braswell or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

Madilyn Brett Braswell missing poster

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

St. Jude 2022 March.jpg

News

2022 St. Jude Dream Home tickets set record early sellout, watch drawing on June 15