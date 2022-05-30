Virginia State Police issue Missing/Endangered Alert for missing Campbell Co. teen last seen May 15

CAMPBELL Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert for a 13-year-old Campbell County girl Monday afternoon.

The Cambpell County Sheriff's Office is looking for Madilyn Brett Braswell, who was last seen at noon May 15 at her guardian's address on Meadow Court in Lynchburg.

Braswell is described as a white female who is about 5'1" tall, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. State police say her head may possibly be shaved and dyed blond. She also has pierced ears.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities say she is a passenger in a black 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Virginia plates VLR-9511.

If you have seen Braswell or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574.

Virginia State Police

