Williamsburg Police search for missing 61-year-old man with disabilities last seen in New Mexico

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man with disabilities.

On September 4, around 7 p.m., officers took a report of a missing adult with mental disabilities from the 200 block of Parkway Drive.

According to the initial investigation, 61-year-old James Robert Cox, of Williamsburg, was missing from his apartment and was last seen by family members on May 18, 2022.

They say prior to receiving a missing person report, McKinley County Sheriff’s Department in New Mexico interacted with Cox during a traffic stop on August 30. Police say Cox informed deputies that he was driving to San Jacinto, California.

They say Cox appeared disoriented and confused and he was taken by ambulance to the Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital in Gallup, New Mexico. He was discharged from the hospital later that evening and was taken back to his vehicle.

On September 6, Williamsburg Police received a call from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department (DHSPD) in California regarding an abandoned vehicle. DHSPD said they found a vehicle registered to Cox; however, Cox was not found.

Officials say as of September 12, Cox is still missing, and the Williamsburg Police Department is actively working with DHSPD to help find him.

Police say Cox has a mental disability and health issues. He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 175 lbs, with a bald head. Cox occasionally wears glasses and moves slowly.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of James Robert Cox or information about his disappearance should call the Williamsburg Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 757-220-2331.

