Woman reported missing out of Hampton found in California

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - News 3 continues its missing persons' coverage in this series, "Have You Seen Me?" News 3 investigators are bringing your attention to three missing persons cases out of our area, highlighting a recent case, an older case and a cold case every Friday.

And an update to a Have You Seen Me investigation: Hampton Police tell News 3 Brianna Harmon has been found.

We first broke that Brianna was missing out of Hampton last month, when her mother called our newsroom citing her concern over Brianna's whereabouts and mental health.

News 3 called local police and found out that Brianna had recent financial activity at a pawn shop in L.A. We now know her mother went to California to find her, and she brought her home.

Samaritan House also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. That number is (757) 430-2120.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

To report a tip of suspected human trafficking activity, you can call 1-866-347-2423.

