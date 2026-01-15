Medical groups sue to block new CDC vaccine recommendations for children

Six major medical organizations sued in federal court to block new childhood vaccine recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and five other groups say the revised guidance sharply reduces the number of vaccines recommended for children and was adopted without a transparent, evidence-based review process.

“Children’s health depends on vaccine recommendations based on rigorous, transparent science,” said Dr. Andrew D. Racine, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Under the new recommendations, children are advised to be vaccinated against 11 diseases, down from 17. Vaccines no longer recommended for universal childhood use include those for influenza, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and some forms of meningitis.

The organizations are asking the court to restore the childhood immunization schedule that was in effect as of April 2025, before any changes were made by the Trump administration.

The groups are seeking a preliminary injunction. A hearing on the request is scheduled for Feb. 13.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics will continue to champion an evidence-based schedule that protects every child, just like we always have,” Racine said. “We ask the Department of Health and Human Services to do the same.”