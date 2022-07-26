PETERSBURG, Va. -- 92 days ago, the Reid family was changed forever when JaQuan Reid was shot after leaving a Petersburg nightclub.

The shooting happened on a Sunday night in April. Jaquan was driving away on Mars Street after walking out of Club 17 in Petersburg.

Police believe that JaQuan tried to drive himself to the hospital. Tragically, just about a mile from the doors of the emergency room, he pulled into a Marathon convenience store where he died in his car.

WTVR

Reid's family is still trying to cope with the tragic loss.

"I cry every day. I think about him every day, I miss him so much," Monica Reid, JaQuan's mother, said.

The loss of her only child is even harder to accept as his killer is still free.

"What a mother needs is closure," Monica said.

Monica said that justice for JaQuan can't happen until there is an arrest and conviction.

"He was a very loving son, a loving father, very caring and passionate and he was my only son," Monica said.

Now to try and find closure for her son and for herself, the family is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Monica and the police said the lack of people coming forward with information is the problem in this case.

"Speak up. Somebody was out there, somebody saw what happened, somebody knows exactly what happened, so it's all about not snitching or not being police. But that's what I need as a mother. I need justice. I want justice and I need closure," Reid said.

"There are a lot of witnesses to a lot of our cases and at some point, people have to realize that this could be knocking on their door, this could happen to a member of their family, one of their loved ones," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

JaQuan left behind four boys, twins that are 13, an 11-year-old and an eight-year-old.

Monica said that to know JaQuan was to love him.

WTVR

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.