Hidden cameras found in Virginia Beach & Portsmouth bedrooms, bathrooms in 3 separate cases

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hidden cameras could be more common than you think.

A News 3 investigation revealed how a family found a hidden camera inside the bathroom of their Portsmouth home, then days later the house caught fire.

The FBI is currently analyzing the cameras and devices that were found in the house, according to police.

Meanwhile, we went digging into this issue and found two more separate cases involving minors where cameras were discovered in bathrooms and bedrooms.

Virginia Beach police say Hillary Randy Poole was arrested on Dec. 12, 2022, and charged with one count each of felony child pornography and creating unlawful images of a minor.

A teenage girl told a school counselor that she found a total of three hidden cameras over the course of two months in the bathroom and her bedroom, according to court documents.

It states the camera appeared to look like a cell phone charger that plugs into the wall.

Documents state that Poole said he uses an app called Geeni on his cell phone to watch the videos taken from the security cameras.

In another case, Virginia Beach police said Timothy Jardine was arrested on December 29, 2022 and charged with five counts each of felony child pornography and non-consent: film/videotape undressed minor.

Court documents state that a 17-year-old victim went to the police station after finding a still shot of images from his bedroom on the suspect’s iPad. He said he went into his own bedroom and found an alarm clock that didn’t work with an ambient light inside of it, according to the documents.

It states that Jardine said that multiple juvenile boys have lived in the same room as the victim where the hidden camera was located.

Attorney James Broccoletti is representing Jardine and said he could not comment about the case.

“With the advancement of technology hidden cameras are getting smaller and more advanced. You can put a camera in a particular location and watch it in real time using an app on your cellular phone,” said Richard James, a crime analyst.

James worked as a detective for 30 years and saw many cases like this.

He says the FBI is very, very savvy and well trained to analyze the devices that are discovered.

Larry Lockwood Jr., the attorney for the Portsmouth family who found the camera in their home, said they are traumatized. He said two weeks after the camera was discovered, their house burned in a fire.

The News 3 Investigative team first told you back on Jan. 16 that the house located on the 400 block of North Street caught fire.

There are two side by side units at the house.

News 3 learned police were called to the house just two weeks prior.

Court documents uncovered by the News 3 Investigative Team reveal they were called to one of the homes after a hidden camera was discovered in one of the bathrooms.

“Obviously, they are shocked to say the least and unbelievably upset,” said Lockwood.

He said the camera was set up to film people in the shower and that the family had rented the house for about a year and a half.

Records show that problems started back on Dec. 28, when they heard a beeping sound after there was a power outage.

Lockwood said they called the management company and it took a little while for them to respond.

Police were called once the camera was discovered.

“They found a digital camera with an ethernet cable ran through the wall and up to a router,” said Lockwood, “There was a lot of work has been done, obviously to put this in.”

News 3 asked police and fire officials if the fire was considered suspicious or if anyone has been arrested. Below are their responses:

The Portsmouth Fire Department says the fire is currently under investigation: “This investigation involves a few law enforcement agencies. Based on the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment nor share any information relating to the incident at this time. We will release any updates as we are able.”

Portsmouth police said, “We did respond to a suspicious incident at that location on December 28, 2022, at approximately 2:58 p.m. There is an active and ongoing investigation by the Portsmouth Police Department. As for the fire, please reach out to the Portsmouth Fire Department.”

“Suddenly, to have this problem two weeks after this was found is suspicious to me,” said Lockwood.

He said the family is traumatized and frustrated and wants answers.

They said they got their security deposit back from the rental management company but have been forced to stay in a hotel.