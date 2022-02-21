High school basketball player goes viral for after-shot backflip during game at Norfolk Academy

A player is going viral after a high school basketball game at Norfolk Academy.

With 20 seconds left in the game last Tuesday, Christchurch School senior Evan Randall shot a 3 point shot and then did a backflip!

The announcers at the game could be heard saying, “thought like he was going to step up and shoot another one... Did he just do a backflip? I think he did. He just shot the 3 banked it in and did a backflip. Alexander is even giving him a standing ‘O’. Did we get that on film?!”

The video of the flip and basket was even sent to ESPN and got aired!

