Watch Now
News

Actions

Christopher Newport University Police investigating reports of shots fired on campus

According to the university, the gun and individual are in custody
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 4:36 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 05:36:30-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - — Christopher Newport University Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired on campus.

University officials shared information to the public just after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday that there is no known threat to the community and the gun and individual are in custody.

According to CNU’s twitter at 4:20 a.m., there is police activity in the area of the student union and people are being asked to avoid the area. A webcam in the area shows police units on scene.

5:35 AM UPDATE: News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones reports from the scene that classes at CNU will be held as normal today.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign