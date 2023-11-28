Christopher Newport University Police investigating reports of shots fired on campus

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - — Christopher Newport University Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired on campus.

University officials shared information to the public just after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday that there is no known threat to the community and the gun and individual are in custody.

According to CNU’s twitter at 4:20 a.m., there is police activity in the area of the student union and people are being asked to avoid the area. A webcam in the area shows police units on scene.

5:35 AM UPDATE: News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones reports from the scene that classes at CNU will be held as normal today.