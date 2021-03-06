Elizabeth City school district pays tribute to one of their own

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Members of Pasquotank County High School and the surrounding community came together Friday night to pay tribute to one of their own. Classmates, teachers and loved ones left video messages and shared memories of 15-year-old Troyvon Eason.

“He’s definitely going to be missed,” said one of his teachers. “That laugh was contagious.”

Pasquotank County High School Principal Juvanda Crutch said Eason was energetic and full of life.

“Troyvon was one of those fun-loving students; one of those students that you loved seeing them come in because you weren’t exactly sure what it was that he was going to say,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face, always had a joke for you, and most of the time he was way too loud in the hallway.”

The sophomore was a student athlete. He played baseball and football. His jersey number, 62, was on full display on the front lawn of the high school, along with a large than life sign, donated by Sign Gypsies OBX, that read, “Troyvon in our hearts.”

Eason’s family said he was a star in his own right, on and off the field.

“He was an amazing young man, so full of life,” said Delishia Moore, Eason’s aunt. “He was a student athlete, did very well in school. He was very respectful in the community, always had hugs and kisses.”

Monday, March 1 around 8 p.m., Elizabeth City Police responded to Morgan Pointe Apartments on Hughes Boulevard after they said a single gunshot rang out in the parking lot.

Once on scene, police said they found the teen unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.

Moore said Eason is the second child his parents lost to gun violence.

“To lose a child is hard any way, but to lose a child in this manner and it be your second child, it’s just unimaginable,” she said. “It’s hard for them because they have not had closure and they will never have an opportunity to say their final goodbyes.”

The pain of Eason’s loss was felt by many, but Friday night was a chance to forget the hurt for a brief moment as his family, peers and his community keep his memory alive.

Moore said the entire family is grateful for the outpouring of support. Moore is not only Eason’s aunt, but also the principal of Elizabeth City Middle School.

“Our district, it’s more than educating kids,” said Moore. “It’s loving kids and understanding that a loss of any child is a loss to our school district, our community.”

Principal Crutch said it was important for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to rally and offer support.

“When things like this happen, it’s so unfortunate and it’s so numbing, but my main thing is I want people to know we love them while they’re here with us and if anything unfortunate happens, we’re going to be there for them,” she said.

Eason’s family is working to honor his legacy. Moore said they’ve met with the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank County Police Athletic League (PAL) and community members to help put an end to gun violence.

“We want to make sure his life does not go in vain,” she said. “We want to make sure his name continues to live forever.”

The investigation into Eason’s death is ongoing. Police said no charges have been filed.