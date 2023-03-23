Initiative training kicks off to make nightlife safer in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s a feeling that keeps some folks who live and work in Downtown Norfolk indoors away from the bars and restaurants at night.

“I notice how a lot of violence happens downtown at nighttime, but I think more of it is toward the bar area. I think a lot of the violence is alcohol-influenced,” said Crystal Chesley, who lives and works in Norfolk.

Norfolk’s entertainment district has been the site of several high-profile shootings over the last year. Since then, city leaders have been trying to find ways to cut down on the violent crime.

One of those solutions kicked off Tuesday afternoon with a special training for business owners, police and other city departments.

The three-day training was held by Safe Night LLC consulting firm and brought in by the Downtown Norfolk Council (DNC) to help make the entertainment district safer.

On the last day Thursday, business owners had a chance to join in on the conversation.

Recognizing an overly intoxicated person and stepping in before violence breaks out is just part of what business owners and city officials learned at the training.

Safe Night’s president Molly Mastoras said they talked about training bar workers in sexual assault intervention; how to look out for fake ID’s; how to manage conflict; and how to improve businesses practices.

“It’s really like, how do you best connect with human beings? How do you best develop relationships that then can be used as a positive venue for change to have people better trust each other?” said Mastoras.