Man shot by Virginia Beach police officer faces judge for charges from traffic stop

VIRGNIA BEACH, Va. – Nicholas Colin, 25, faced a Virginia Beach judge virtually for his arraignment Monday afternoon.

The Norfolk man is facing two felony charges after Beach police said a traffic stop at a gas station Saturday night ended with an officer shooting Colin.

Colin’s lawyer Andrew Sacks said he plans to plead not guilty.

“He absolutely denies any conduct that would justify being shot by a police officer, and we want to investigate this thoroughly and see just what happened,” said Sacks.

Colin is accused of assaulting that officer after police said the suspect dragged him as he drove off during a traffic stop at a gas station at Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Lynnhaven Road.

That’s when police said the officer fired his gun, shooting Colin in the arm. The officer’s leg was hurt as he was being dragged, but he’s expected to fully recover.

Former Norfolk Police Chief and News 3’s law enforcement analyst Larry Boone has been wearing the badge for 33 years.

“One of the most dangerous things an officer can do is a traffic stop, period, whether we have information that they’re armed or not, because you just don’t know,” said Boone. “You never know their type of mood an individual might be in. You don’t know what kind of day they’re having. You don’t know how many individuals are in the car.”

Earlier that Saturday night, employees at a nightclub at Great Neck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard, which is three miles away from where the traffic stop took place, said Colin was armed and threatened them.

Officers believe the suspect also got away during a different traffic stop the night before.

Colin is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon. Additional charges are pending.

Colin’s lawyer said they plan to fight the charges.

“I think he’s at least hopeful that the process now is underway and that would lead to hopefully clarification and the truth about what happened,” said Sacks.

Colin is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 12.

The investigation is ongoing. Once it’s done the Commonwealth attorney’s office will decide if the shooting from that officer was justified.