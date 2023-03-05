Norfolk man faces charges after officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man faces multiple charges after an officer-involved shooting that left two people, including a VBPD officer, injured on Saturday.

According to VBPD, officers were dispatched to a nightclub in a complex located at Great Neck Rd. and Virginia Beach Blvd. for a call related to an armed person who had threatened staff.

Police told News 3 that witnesses said the person had left in a vehicle, and officers noted the vehicle's description matched a vehicle that had left police Friday night during an attempted traffic stop.

Virginia Beach Police said an officer found the vehicle in a parking lot at Lynnhaven Pkwy. and S. Lynnhaven Rd.

After officers approached the vehicle and tried to detain people inside of it, officers said the driver tried to drive away from police and started dragging an officer in the process.

Police said the officer subsequently fired his firearm, hitting the driver in the arm.

The driver was taken into custody, treated for his injury, and released from a hospital. Meanwhile, the Virginia Beach Police officer involved in the shooting suffered a minor leg injury.

Virginia Beach Police said Nicholas Colin, 25, of Norfolk, was charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Police said more charges are pending, and there are no additional suspects officers are looking for related to this incident.

The VBPD Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation into this incident.

Once the investigation is complete, all evidence will be turned over to the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth Attorney (OCA) who will determine if there are any violations of law.

Also, in addition to VBPD's investigation, police told News 3 the OCA will conduct their own independent investigation.

After the investigations conclude, the VBPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct an administrative review to determine whether the actions in this incident complied with department policy, procedure, and training.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.