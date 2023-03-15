Oceanfront hotel rooms booking up fast as excitement builds for SITW

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hotel rooms are still available at the Oceanfront right now but that could soon be changing. Hotels are expected to fill up quickly after Something in the Water’s lineup was announced Wednesday.

Some hotel managers said they’ve been booking rooms since the music festival was announced a few months ago and now they’re almost sold out.

“Whatever is left over, people are taking it,” said Quality Inn General Manager Deepa Sharma.

Sharma said she’s seen an uptick in bookings April 28-30 when SITW makes its big return after a three-year hiatus from Virginia Beach.

“Not many rooms are left at the properties,” she said. “We are pretty much booked up.”

The same goes for the Super 8 by Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“We are pretty much sold out for all those dates,” said Super 8 GM Manny Singh.

With a star-studded lineup for the popular festival, organizers are expecting big crowds, which means you could be paying a lot more for a hotel room.

“Hotels get expensive out here,” said Christopher Johnson of Chesapeake. “During special events or summertime, these hotels go up.”

The Quality Inn and Super 8 GM’S say their weekend rates will cost a bit more ranging from $50 to $100 extra per night.

“The prices fluctuate day to day, season to season, weather to weather as well,” Singh said.

Other hotels on the Oceanfront seem to vary from $200 to $500 a night that last weekend in April.

“Everybody will be making money,” Sharma said.

Something in the Water is a big money maker for not only hotels but shops and restaurants. During its debut in 2019, the three-day music festival brought in more than $24 million for Hampton Roads.

“It really created a sense of excitement, significant economic impact, an opportunity for our hotels, our restaurants, our shops and our community to be filled with activity, action, and guests from all over the world,” said Nancy Helman, the director of the Virginia Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Beach hospitality leaders are urging folks to buy their ticket and hotel room soon before they’re sold out.

