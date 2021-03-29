Search warrants served in Oceanfront shootings; deeper look into suspects

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers were out in full force Sunday morning serving search warrants in connection to Friday’s overnight shooting rampage at the Oceanfront that left two people dead and eight others injured.

Virginia Beach Police were assisted by the ATF, State Police and Norfolk police as the warrants were being carried out.

So far, three suspects have been arrested for allegedly exchanging gun fire after a group of people got into a physical fight at Atlantic Avenue and 20th Street.

At least seven people were injured in that shooting, which was one of three separate shootings. All people injured are expected to be okay.

“It was extremely troubling,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

News 3 dug into the background of the suspects.

Nyquez Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach has been arrested before and charged with a misdemeanor last fall for a concealed weapon. The case is pending.

Virginia Beach native Devon Dorsey Jr., 20, also had a previous run-in with police. In February 2019, Dorsey Jr., was charged with robbery.

The third Oceanfront shooting suspect, Ahmon Adams, 22, of Chesapeake has no apparent criminal record.

Each of the men now faces several charges, none of which are for murder, but during a press conference Saturday, Chief Neudigate stressed the seriousness of the offenses.

“We had individuals in our community, while a uniformed police officer is there, that chose to engage in gunfire completely disregarding the safety of our citizens and our residents who were out at that time.

In a separate shooting a short time later and a block away police said a stray bullet struck and killed 29-year-old Deshayla Harris.

Neudigate said there are no arrests in connection to her death.

“That is still very much under investigation,” he said. “We do believe she truly is an innocent victim.”

In a third shooting that same violent night, Donovon Lynch, 25, was also killed by gunfire but at the hands of a police officer.

Neudigate said they’re still working to piece together details leading up to that deadly shooting. He said there was a gun recovered near the scene but there was no evidence linking it to Lynch.

What’s raising even more questions is the fact that Neudigate said the officer’s body camera was not turned on.

“We would like to be more forthcoming but unfortunately we do not have body cam footage of this incident,” he said. “The officer was wearing a body cam but for unknown reasons at this point and time, it was not activated. That will be part of our administrative investigation that will be subsequent to the criminal investigation. As much as we would like to be transparent, we pride ourselves in being accountable and responsive, I do not have the answers the community is looking for in regards to this death right now.”

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is investigating the officer’s actions.

The three suspects in the first shooting each face seven counts of felony assault charges among others.

According to Neudigate, more arrests are possible.

Related: Witness recounts events during shooting rampage at Oceanfront