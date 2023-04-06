Several cars, homes shot up following late-night shooting in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – At least eight bullet holes can be seen in one car alone. News 3 counted at least seven cars that were shot up on Lake Edward Dr. in Virginia Beach, including one woman’s jeep.

“Window shattered. Bullet hole right through the side,” the neighbor said, who didn’t want to be identified. “It was scary.”

The mother of four said she heard rounds of gunfire right outside her home Wednesday night and yelled for her kids to hit the floor.

“I saw some shadows pass my window,” she said. “Right after they cleared the window is when I started hearing it. It first sounded like fireworks and then it just got louder. As it got louder, you heard it pause. They must have reloaded, pause, reloaded about three times.”

Investigators said ShotSpotter technology alerted them to the shooting at 11 p.m. on Lake Edward Dr. Police say many cars and homes in the neighborhood were struck with bullets.

“There was three different reloads, and [I] saw three cars peel out,” said Victoria DeGrafft, whose car was hit with several gunshots. “It’s been an interesting night.”

By daylight Thursday, neighbors got a better look at the broken glass and blown-out tires in their apartment complex’s parking lot.

DeGrafft watched at her damaged car was towed away.

Several neighbors said cars were also shot up in the same parking lot last summer.

“This is the worst damage yet, but yeah this is pretty normal,” said DeGrafft.

Police said at least four people were shot and injured and walked into two local hospitals.

Neighbors are hoping for change, so everyone can feel safe.

“There’s a lot of little kids and you don’t really see a whole lot of people walking around here, or a lot of kids playing,” said the neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

DeGrafft agreed.

“Honestly, this stuff needs to stop,” she said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police said there are no suspects at this time.

The neighbors whose cars were shot said they’re going through their insurance and are paying out of pocket for the damages.

