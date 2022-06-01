Ways to combat human trafficking in Hampton Roads

Human trafficking is happening right now in Hampton Roads.

According to the latest numbers from the National Human Trafficking hotline, Virginia ranks 22nd for the number of calls.

In 2020, the hotline reported that there were almost 10,600 human trafficking cases reported across the country.

Experts stress that human trafficking can happen to anyone – men, women, and kids.

They said a trafficker can be a stranger, but more likely someone the victim met or knows.

The International Labor Organization estimates that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, with hundreds of thousands in the United States.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, here are some local resources that could help.

Samaritan House

Samaritan House is the leading resource for housing and services for victims of trafficking in our region, providing an effective, trauma informed response to victims of trafficking and supportive services to these individuals. The number for Samaritan House's crisis hotline is 757-430-2120.

Human Trafficking Hotline

If you are a victim of human trafficking or suspect someone you know is a victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-888. The hotline is toll-free, and operates 24/7. You can also email NHTRC@PolarisProject.org.

Attorney General's resources for victims of human trafficking

The Virginia Office of the Attorney General is working to combat the issue with the help of a new Human Trafficking Task Force. Through training, outreach and awareness campaigns, the Task Force aims to prevent human trafficking in Virginia.

Their website also includes links to the following resources: