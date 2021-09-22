Report: More than 700 Indigenous people reported missing in Wyoming over past decade

Gabby Petito's disappearance has captured the attention of people across the country.

The area in Wyoming where her body has been discovered has been a vanishing point for hundreds of other young women and girls.

Most of them are indigenous.

A report in January published by the state's Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force found that 710 Indigenous people were reported missing over the last decade.

Most of them, 85%, were children.

Over half of them were girls.

According to the report, 50% of missing Indigenous people are found within one week, while 21% remain missing for 30 days or longer.

The report stated that only 11% of white people remain missing for that long.

According to the report, Indigenous people make up 21% of homicide victims over the last 20 years in Wyoming, despite making up just 3% of the state's population.

The report found that only 30% of Indigenous homicide victims earned news coverage compared to 51% of white victims.

Lauren Stephenson initially reported this story at Newsy.