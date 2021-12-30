"I just want to know why?" Williamsburg family wants answers after emotional support dog was struck by a hit and run driver

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— A Williamsburg family is heartbroken. They're seeking answers after their emotional support dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Now, they are turning to the community for support.

Kisses, and hugs are some of the ways Derek and Kristina Thacker show affection to their dog "Moose". But they hold him much tighter now.

"We found him on the back porch and his whole face was completely dripping with blood. There was this huge hole in his neck" said Kristina and Derek Thacker.

It all happened along Carter's Neck road in Williamsburg on Christmas Eve. The family first noticed blood on the ground, but then followed that trail to the back deck, and that's where they found him.

"I don't understand how anyone would've done this. I still don't understand how anybody wouldn't have stopped" said Thacker.

Kristina and her husband weren't in their home at the time of the incident but after a visit to the vet, they told them Moose's injuries were from a hit and run driver.

"There are fractures on the whole right side of his face, and then his eye, and a left side of his face" said Thacker.

But Kristina and Derek are not the only ones affected by this.

"We brought him and his sister from Arizona purposely for both our kids, they both are autistic. We definitely got them to grow, and it's helped our littlest one the most. He asked about moo dog every day he was in the hospital and I did not know how to tell him" said Thacker.

Now raising money for the dog's surgery, the family created a go-fund-me, but to their surprise families have already donated $1600 thus far. The family tells me they're hoping to have 70% of the money raised for Moose's surgery by the beginning of January.

"It's nice to see people actually care, and I know it's a lot of stuff going on here in the world but this our world right here, he's our buddy" said Thacker.

If you would like to donate to the Thacker family, you can find their go-fund-me here.