5 accused of terrorizing customers and employees at gaming device locations during robberies

Hampton Roads, Va. - Five men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.

In the span of about 7 weeks, records reveal that money, lottery tickets, and cigarettes were stolen at gunpoint from 7 different stores in Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

It states the robberies started in mid-January of 2022 and continued until March 18th, 2022.

Kareem Ross, Harold Spencer, Marvin Lockhart Jr., Roshaun Griffin, and Jon Demetrjous Jacques Morgan are accused of being involved in the robberies.

Records allege that they would wear rubber gloves, masks, and clothing that covered their heads and faces during the robberies and point guns at customers and employees.

In one incident, a customer was shot at while trying to flee on January 14th.

It states they rented cars to conceal their identity.

It states they would allegedly lock the business door from the inside during the robbery.

Federal documents also outline how much was taken in each case. They say there were many lottery tickets stolen.

At one location, it appears the suspects didn’t get anything as it was described as an attempted robbery, the lowest amount taken was about $70 dollars in cash and lottery tickets and in the most recorded in the documents they received about $8,000 worth of cigarettes, cash and lottery tickets.

The investigation states most of the stolen winning lottery tickets were cashed at a 7-Eleven on the 3,000 block of Holland Road in Virginia Beach and another location in Newport News.

Here is a list of the seven robberies:

1/14, 2022 - Citgo Mini Mart on Green Meadows Drive in the City of Virginia Beach

1/14/22 Circle D Food Mart on N. Witchduck Road in the City of Virginia Beach

2/7/22 Express Food Mart on W. Little Creek Road in the City of Norfolk

2/19/22 Crown Gas Station, located at 5301 Princess Anne Road in the City of Virginia Beach

3/5/22 Arrowhead Food Mart on the 5000 block of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

3/12/22 Jr. Market on the 3600 block of E. Ocean View Ave. in the City of Norfolk

3/18/22 Tiger Mart on the 4200 block of Holland Road in the City of Virginia Beach

32-year-old Spencer is facing several charges including robbery, use of a firearm, and other charges.

He is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and his lawyer said no comment about the accusations.

32-year-old Ross of Newport News is facing several charges including robbery, use of a firearm, and other charges.

32-year-old Morgan of Portsmouth is facing several charges including robbery, possession of a firearm, and other charges.

34-year-old Griffin of Virginia Beach Ross is facing several charges including robbery, use of a firearm, and other charges.

He is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

32-year-old Lockhart of Newport News is facing several charges including robbery, use of a firearm, and other charges.

He is currently being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.