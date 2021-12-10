Virginia Beach, Va. – A Virginia Beach man plead guilty to dealing fake Xanax pills on dark web, according to federal prosecutors.

26-year-old Anthony Dimaiuat is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Court documents state that an investigation began in February 2020 by several federal agencies.

They started analyzing packages being sent in the mail with different return addresses. They gathered evidence from the post office kiosks.

They worked in an undercover capacity on the dark web and found that a vendor had about 968 sales of Xanax bars.

Law enforcement agents purchased the drugs and had them sent to various locations.

It states the price for the pills was $150 plus $10 for shipping a parcel. The pills were sent to places all over the country to include Maryland, St. Louis, and Chicago. They had return addresses from different areas in Hampton Roads, according to the documents.

Law enforcement then executed a search warrant at Dimaiuat’s house and found 2,400 grams of white pills, two glass containers with white powder, and packaging material. They said pills were Clonazolam and Flubromazolam which are non-scheduled substances and stated the the white powder contianed cocaine.

It states Dimaiuat said that he started buying Xanax pills two years ago usually purchasing between 250 and 500 pills from a vendor online.

He said the website from the vendor online stated the pills did not contain fentanyl or alprazolam.

It states Dimaiuat sold misbranded pharmaceutical drugs.

After the search of his home, it states he noticed law enforcement didn’t find everything and brought it to their attention and handed over the pills.

His lawyer told News 3 he had not comment about the case due to the pending status of the sentencing which is scheduled for next Thursday.