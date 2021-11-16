Business owner says he can't get into his parking lot and upset over work on on Laskin Road

Virginia Beach, Va. – A building owner is upset over work being done on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. Local attorney Richard Doumar told News 3 he showed up to his office Tuesday morning and was not able to get into the parking lot due to work being done by VDOT.

VDOT sent out a press release on November 5th which stated as part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project, motorists should expect a portion of Fremac Drive to close to traffic for approximately four months, beginning as early as Monday, Nov. 15.

They said this closure will allow crews to safely perform utility work, will begin as early as 8 a.m and this work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change.

They said Linkhorn Circle will remain open at all times.

They said a signed detour will be in place, directing motorists to utilize Reynard Drive and Winwood Drive to access Laskin Road.

VDOT says this utility work is not expected to directly affect through traffic on Laskin Road.

