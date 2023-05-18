Chesapeake nurse accused of stalking and trying to hire someone to kill his estranged wife

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake nurse in jail is accused of attempting to hire someone to kill his estranged wife, according to court records.

Sittichok Weerapunyanont was also arrested for stalking, the unauthorized use of a tracking device and trespassing.

The News 3 Investigative Team uncovered details about the case.

The victim told authorities that 31-year-old Weerapunyanont started “acting strange and began stalking her” and threatened to kill her, according to court records.

Problems were reported to authorities in November and December. Documents state that back in November, the wife found a note near the front door that read, “I have vital information about your husband and his plans.”

Police interviewed a man in mid-December who said he met the suspect on the dating app Grindr last August. He told police Weerapunyanont offered him $10,000 to “murk” his wife. The man said “murk” meant to murder her, according to a search warrant.

Documents further state that the suspect gave the man a picture of the victim, a picture of her car, and a description of her daily routine. The man told police he played along with the request but eventually said he could not do it, according to the documents.

The man told police the suspect then allegedly offered him $700 to steal the victim’s phone and purse, according to court records. The documents state the man left the warning letter on the victim’s porch.

According to a search warrant, the wife also said she found two Apple AirTags on her vehicle and another on her friend’s car.

Weerapunyanont is also accused of breaking into the victim’s house.

He declined an interview with News 3 from jail and his attorneys said they do not wish to make a statement on his behalf at this time.

We spoke to a few friends who said this is completely out of character for him. They described him as a hardworking, medical professional who's always willing to go the extra mile for others.

We also spoke to his wife, who said she never thought he would do something like this.

Weerapunyanont is facing charges in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. He is currently being held without bond in the Chesapeake City Jail, and his next court hearing is in July.

According to the CDC, stalking affects millions of women and men in the United States. Stalking occurs when someone repeatedly harasses or threatens someone else, causing fear or safety concerns. Most often, stalking occurs by someone the victim knows or with whom they had an intimate relationship.

Neisha Himes is the founder of the G.R.O.W. Foundation, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence. She said she has been stalked in the past and now works to help stalking victims.

She said you feel helpless when you are being stalked, especially when you do not know how the person continues to find you. She added that stalking can escalate to more dangerous behavior.

Himes encourages victims of stalking to get help.

The CDC recommends contacting your local service provider or one of the following national hotlines:

