Choosing a career in law enforcement during a time of scrutiny and shortages

Newport News, Va. - Being a police officer is a difficult job that’s been put under the magnifying glass in recent years.

While many agree that certain reform is needed, some believe the bad actions of a few are casting a negative light on entire agencies.

The Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told News 3 they had a shortage of 100 back in June of 2020 due to low pay, but then death of George Floyd and scrutiny of law enforcement caused officers to leave, retire early and has made it more difficult to recruit for the job.

The News 3 I-team has been investigating officer shortages in Hampton Roads.

Friday 13 men and women went from being police recruits in the city of Newport News to being police officers.

“Not everyone wants to do this job and not everybody can do this job,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

38-year-old Laphea Morrison is one of 13 graduates.

He says he grew up in low-income housing in Hampton, first worked at the shipyard then joined the Air Force.

“I did have a good childhood. We had rough days, of course, everybody does and that inspired me to want to lead and do the right thing out here,” said Morrison.

The entire law enforcement field has been under scrutiny for years which has in part caused officer shortages in our region and across the country.

“Our instructors from day one told us we were coming in at a tough time but they say sometimes when there’s a lot of change going on, it’s a good time to come in,” said Morrison.

“They have a heart for service that’s what I’m looking for,” said Drew.

Chief Drew said they can’t recruit like they did back in the 1980’s. He said in his department their focus is on community. He said they now using social media to tell their personal stories and using their daily interactions with the community in hopes of attracting others to join.

“We have to think outside of the box and be creative and I think that’s what departments across the country are trying to do end of the day,” said Drew.

Vacaines in Hampton Roads Police Departments:

Newport News - 57 vacancies

Norfolk - 219

Portsmouth – 88

Virginia Beach – 91

Chesapeake – 38

Suffolk - 35

Hampton – 30

“The best recruitment tool that we have is reputation,” said Drew.

Morrison said as a child there were police officers that he wanted to be like and now he is living out his dream in hopes of helping the community especially the youth.

“That’s my passion is helping the kids and letting them know that it’s okay to be whatever it is you want to be. It is okay to like the police and talk to them,” said Morrison.

News 3 reached out to several police departments about recruiting events and shortages. Here's what they said.

Recruiting Events: