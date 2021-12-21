Feds allege Hampton residents started 5 fake businesses to get $1.4M in COVID relief funds

HAMPTON, Va. - Federal prosecutors have alleged that two Hampton residents started businesses to receive COVID-19 relief funds.

Feds said that Malik Mitchum and Jenna Mitchum, both from Hampton reportedly started five fake businesses and obtained $1.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

They said this happened between March 2020 until May 2021 and allege that the purpose of the scheme was to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related benefits.

Federal prosecutors claim the defendants submitted applications for loans under the EIDL and PPP programs that contained false statements, misrepresentations, omissions related to the defendant's income, employment, and claimed business entities are facing conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They said over the course of 14 months the suspects attempted to take $5.1 million in COVID-19 relief money.

The following businesses were listed in the court records: Alpha 20 Mega Logistics, Southern by the Belle, A20 Auto Brokers, Purse Pressure and Day and Night Trucking.

Malik Mitchum and Jenna Mitchum were both charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

The records say that they both plan to plead guilty.