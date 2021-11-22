Government issues local felon $35,000 COVID-19 relief loan about 2 months after release from halfway house

HAMPTON, Va. – A convicted felon who served time for bank fraud charges got released from a halfway house, then a few months later receives about $35,000 in COVID-19 loan relief money, according to federal court records.

44-year-old Marlon McKnight is currently out on bond accused of wire fraud, theft of government property, and making false statements to the Small Business Administration.

Between November 2018 and May 2020, he served time after pleading guilty to his role in an elaborate bank fraud scheme.

Members of the group would obtain stolen personal information from victims then fraudulently obtain loans and loan proceeds from Langley Federal Credit Union, according to the documents.

In that case, investigators determined that many of the identity theft victims had been victims of the United States Office of Personnel Management data breach and resided in Colorado.

It states that a review of LFCU records and surveillance images identified McKnight as an individual who had received and negotiated check disbursements of fraudulently obtained vehicle loan proceeds as well as obtaining the proceeds of personal loans.

The group was ordered to pay restitution of over $113,000.

After getting released out of a halfway house in May 2020, federal prosecutors claim that McKnight then applied for three Economic Injury Disaster Loans for a McKnight Cleaning Service business in Hampton located on Diamond Hill Road and was given $35,000.

Federal prosecutors alleged that he states in the application that the business had gross revenue of $85,000 and three employees.

It states he applied for two more EIDL loans then applied for a PPP Loan.

The second application was denied after a tax application wasn’t submitted.

It states when he applied for the third application using a different address for the business, he was allegedly told this was a duplicate application.

COVID-19 relief loan application asks the person if they have been convicted of a felony and prosecutors allege he did not report his prior conviction on all four applications.

McKnight was arrested on November 15 and out on a $5,000 bond.

He is expected in front of a judge on November 29, 2021 for an arraignment.

