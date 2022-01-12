'Great feeling to be here free'; Pardoned Chesapeake man convicted of robbery freed almost a decade later

News 3 was there the moment Brian Faulcon became a free man on Wednesday morning.

We watched as he embracing his family for the first time in five years since he was convicted of robbing a pizza delivery woman in Chesapeake in 2012.

News 3’s exclusive reporting revealed DNA evidence did not connect him to the crime. Then, following our investigation, state leaders urged Governor Northam to look deeper into Faulcon’s case.

With just days left in office Northam set him free from prison on a conditional pardon, citing evidence pointing to Faulcon’s innocence.

News 3 Anchor Jessica Larché broke the story about problems with Faulcon’s conviction last year. She was there Wednesday as he was released in the Richmond area.

Faulcon shared a letter he wrote in anticipation of this day saying, “First off I would like to thank god. I give god the glory for this moment. Thank you Jessica Larché. Without you my story wouldn’t have been magnified to this height. I truly thank you from my heart and soul and believing in my innocence. I would like to thank Governor Northam for acknowledging my case amongst the thousands sent to his office.”

His release came almost 10 years to that day that Faulcon was arrested for the 2012 robbery.

Jessica Larché asked Faulcon what this release meant to him and he said, “It’s big. It just goes to show that there are people that listen and saw my case and saw the injustice that has been done. So, it’s just a great feeling to be here free, outside of these gates.”

Faulcon’s fight isn't over though as he will soon be seeking exoneration.

News three reached out to the Chesapeake Police Chief about Faulcon’s pardon. He said he wishes him well. The Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney has not responded.

