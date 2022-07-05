Newport News, Va. - 39-year-old Andrew Myers plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to import MDMA to Hampton Roads.

Court records state that in 2020 a Homeland Security Investigation began after a suspicious package was found by Customs and Border Protection at an international mailing facility in Newark, New Jersey.

It states the package was labeled kids candy but was found containing 470 pills of MDMA.

The package was listed as being shipped from an address in Germany and the package was destined for Newport News.

According to the documents, using an undercover United States Postal Inspector the package was delivered to the home in Newport News.

It states in June 2021, authorities identified another package destined for Yorktown addressed to “Myers Consultation Services.”

Authorities said this package also contains MDMA and originated from Spain.

The package was sent to a P.O. Box in Yorktown.

Myers received a notification that the package had arrived and was followed by Homeland Security Agents. He was arrested as he left the store with the package in his hands.

It states Myers conspired with individuals in Spain and Germany to import MDMA into the United States.

Below are facts about MDMA from the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) is a synthetic drug that alters mood and perception. It is chemically similar to stimulants and hallucinogens.

MDMA is commonly called Ecstasy or Molly.

People who use MDMA typically take it as a capsule or tablet. Many people take it in combination with other drugs.

MDMA acts by increasing the activity of three brain chemicals: dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin.

Effects include increased energy, distorted perception, involuntary teeth clenching, dangerously high body temperature, and depression.

Many people are unaware that Ecstasy and supposedly "pure" Molly also often contain not only pure MDMA but other drugs that may be particularly dangerous when mixed with MDMA.

Research results vary on whether MDMA is addictive. Some people report signs of addiction.

Some people seeking treatment for MDMA addiction have found behavioral therapy to be helpful. There are no specific medical treatments for MDMA addiction.

Click here to read a fact sheet from the DEA about MDMA.