Lyft driver shares terrifying experience of getting caught in gunfire in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – A Lyft driver was caught in the middle of gunfire back on May 5th near the intersection of Briarfield Road and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News.

The driver, who does not want his identity revealed due to security reasons is speaking exclusively to News 3 about the terrifying experience.

Court records reveal that the driver’s car was hit by gunfire over 20 times.

A passenger got into his car at around 10pm on West Weaver Road in Hampton. The drop-off location was supposed to be at 9th and Ivy Avenue in Newport News.

The driver told police that while at the traffic light near Briarfield and Roanoke he saw a black car abruptly stop behind him. It states two men got out of the car and opened fire on the Lyft driver’s car.

Records state that the passenger told the Lyft driver to drive away because the shooters were there to kill him. A few blocks away the driver jumped out of the car and took off on foot, according to the documents.

There were 44 cartridge cases found at the scene where the shootout took place which matched 13 different types of guns, according to a search warrant.

They said Dashawn Braxton, 20, of Hampton, was arrested on May 17, 2022, on Harpersville Road in Newport News.

He said he suffered from injuries from one of the bullets hitting his seat and hitting his back.

He expressed frustration after saying he could not get anyone from Lyft on the phone to talk about what happened.

He said he reached out to Lyft at least five times, but did not get a direct response from them.

News 3 tracked him down and emailed Lyft on Tuesday.

They issued the following statement: "Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is terrifying. We've reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation." - Lyft Spokesperson

Lyft said when it was first reported to them they responded to the driver via chat and claim to have reached out again via chat and email to offer support.

The driver said he repeatedly contacted the company but said he only got an automatic response from the online app and did not get any answers or information until News 3 reached out to them on Tuesday. He said since Tuesday Lyft has since called and emailed him about insurance information.

Mr. Braxton is charged with one count each of malicious wounding, shooting in public, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, intentional damage, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon,

They said juvenile petitions were also obtained and served.

Police said they do not believed to be a random act of violence.

They said their efforts to help keep drivers safe include:

Emergency Help (Supported by ADT): Without having to speak a word, drivers can immediately and discreetly trigger emergency assistance from ADT, who can quickly dispatch and pass along ride details and live location to authorities. We led development of this feature and technology with ADT and have had it available in the Lyft app for over a year.

Smart Trip Check-in: If we notice certain irregularities with rides -- if the ride has stopped for an abnormal amount of time, for example -- we reach out to drivers directly to ask if they need help and connect them with emergency assistance.

24/7 Safety support and law enforcement response: Our Safety and Law Enforcement Response teams are available 24/7 so that drivers can always reach a live person and so we can take action – including working with law enforcement when appropriate – to help keep our community safe.

How Lyft responds. The following steps are common practice for responding to an incident:

Take Immediate Action: As a first step, Specialists may freeze the account of the alleged offender while we investigate internally.

Gather Information: Specialists reach out to the reporting party to gather information and provide support as needed. Specialists also contact those who might have relevant information, as identified by the reporting party.

Evaluate: Lyft investigates safety reports through correspondence with drivers and riders, third-party statements, route data, timing details, and police reports. Based on this evaluation, Lyft determines how we can best support the reporting party and the appropriate course of action for handling the incident.

Provide Resources: Where appropriate, Specialists also provide additional resources to those who report safety incidents to Lyft, including making those individuals aware of how to reach organizations that provide a variety of services. These services include counseling, emotional support and crisis intervention, as well as information on how to report incidents to law enforcement.