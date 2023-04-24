Man accused of abducting woman in Virginia Beach the first time they met up in person after online dating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is accused of abducting a woman he met on a dating app in Virginia Beach.

Ruza Harden is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.

Back on Apr. 1, police got a call from someone at the 711 located on the 1600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard when a woman said she had been abducted.

The victim told News 3 she met Harden a few months ago on a social media dating app.

She said they texted, called and messaged each other. She explained that she wanted to be friends.

On Apr. 1, she said she drove to Hampton to pick him up at his house so they could meet in person for the first time, according to the document.

She said at first, the met up with well. They were laughing, joking, went to eat and singing together. She said he started acting strange and she asked him to leave her house.

She said he pulled out a gun and demanded a ride home. She said she was fearful he was going to kill her.

Police said while she was being held at gunpoint in the car she was able to allow him to let her pull over at a 711. They said she went inside and asked the clerk behind the counter to call 911.

Harden had previously been arrested for a felony hit and run, evading, and other charges.

Experts warn that when meeting up with people from online dating sites you need to use precaution.

They suggest doing a regular Google search, a Google image search, you can search the Virginia Sex Offender Registry along with the Virginia Court System website.

Here is a link from Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network with information on how to stay safe: https://www.rainn.org/articles/online-dating-and-dating-app-safety-tips

Harden has a court hearing for abduction and a felon having possession of a gun on Jun. 8 and declined an interview with us from jail.