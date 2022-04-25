Man arrested boarding plane headed to India for sexual battery of child

Virginia Beach, Va. – Court documents state that a 9-year-old slept over at her friend’s house and alleged that her friend’s father molested her.

It states the victim’s father took her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, police arrested 39-year-old Ajay Arora while he was getting on a plane headed to India with his child.

It claims he allegedly bought two one-way tickets and there were six bags in total with them.

Arora was arrested and accused of aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail without bond.