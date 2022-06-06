Man, girlfriend and two brothers accused of filing 451 false insurance claims with USPS

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman, her boyfriend, and two brothers are facing charges accused of being involved in a mail fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors claim they would file false insurance claims with the United States Postal Service for items they claimed were lost or damaged in the mail.

It states from February 2019 until November 2019 the group filed 451 claims with the US Postal Service. The average claim amount was about $297 dollars.

Oswald Hendricks of Hampton is in a relationship with Jessica Holiday. Jayvan Holiday and Javon Wiggins are Jessica’s brothers, according to the indictment.

According to a federal indictment, the US Postal Service offered up to $5,000 of insurance coverage as protection against the loss or damage to a customer’s package.

It states when an insured item was lost or damaged the customer could request compensation by filling out a claim online by mail or at the postal rental unit.

Prosecutors say the group made false claims saying that packages that contained an iPhone 8 went missing or were lost in the mail.

It states that in many cases no actual items were placed into the mail stream.

They said Oswald Hendricks filed about 310 claims. They accuse Jessica Holiday of filing about 125. They say the other two men filed eight claims.

They say that some of the claims were filed on the same day that the packages were supposedly mailed, at a time before the defendants could reasonably have known where the packages were lost or damaged by the Postal Service.

Prosecutors claim the loss to the United States from this scheme was not less than $134,000.

It states that the defendants used kiosks not manned by an employee throughout this scheme.

We reached out to the attorneys for all the defendants.

Javon Holiday’s lawyer said he had no comment about the charges.

