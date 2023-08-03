Missing 14-year-old Virginia Beach girl found safely at Texas border crossing: FBI

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A missing 14-year-old Virginia Beach girl has been found safely at a Texas border crossing, according to the FBI.

In May, Nancy Jordan claimed that her and her daughter, Cindy Emily Lopezwere both kidnapped while visiting family in Mexico several months ago.

The FBI said no federal charges have been filed in the case.

FBI investigates after mother says she & teen were kidnapped in Mexico

Lopez was supposed to be a freshman at Bayside High School last year in Virginia Beach, but she was not in school all year long.

The FBI told News 3 they were actively investigating the case.

Jordan claims the kidnapping in Mexico took place in September of 2022. She says they were in Mexico in August 2022 for a family member’s funeral.

The mom says she was held against her will and forced to take drugs, but was able to escape and returned home this past April.

Both the Virginia Beach Police Department and the FBI told News 3 they took reports about this missing teenager. Jordan says she's spoken with VBPD and the FBI. She says she also spoke to police in El Paso.

Virginia Beach Public Schools says Cindy Lopez used to be a student in the district, but they couldn’t tell us when she was last present in class. They said they were unable to provide that level of detailed information about a minor, but said they would fully cooperate with law enforcement should they need any of that information.

The FBI issued the following statement on the matter:

The FBI investigates all allegations of child kidnappings seriously. Investigative resources from our El Paso and Norfolk Field Offices are working with the family and other law enforcement partners to locate Ms. Lopez, who was visiting family in Mexico. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time. If anyone has any information where Ms. Lopez, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.“

Details about what happened in Mexico are unclear, but what we do know is that a 14-year-old girl has now been found safe.

News 3 is committed to shining a light on missing persons cases that wouldn’t always get media attention, particularly missing children of color, as part of our “HAVE YOU SEEN ME” series.