Motorcycle ride honors Codi Bigsby, raises money in missing boy's name

A motorcycle ride is taking off from Williamsburg on Sunday morning in honor of Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing in Hampton 18 months prior.

"A Ride For Justice, Codi Bigsby" was organized by a group called "We are Codi's Voice," led by Nancy Strickland. More than 250 people signed up for the ride, Strickland told News 3 last week.

It's set to begin near Williamsburg Premium Outlets, with a route that will take the bikes to a memorial near the boy's home, known as the "Codi fence," before wrapping at the Retired Armed Forces Club in Hampton.

Money raised through t-shirt sales and donations will be sent to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Codi's name, says Strickland.

Codi was four years old when he was reported missing in January of 2022 and hasn't been found.

Soon after his disappearance, his father, Cory Bigsby, learned he faced child abuse and neglect charges relating to incidents from before Codi went missing.

Cory was charged with Codi's murder in June, but bailed out of jail. A trial is expected sometime this fall.