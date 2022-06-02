News 3 I-team investigates disturbing details after woman found almost naked and dead

Virginia Beach, Va. - A woman was left dead at the end of a cul-de-sac in freezing temperatures in Virginia Beach barely clothed back on January 13th.

The News 3 I-team is speaking exclusively to Megan Satterly’s family as they have many questions about what happened to her.

“I never thought I’d be sitting here hoping that somebody can tell me what her final hours were like,” said Winter Clapsaddle.

Clapsaddle is Satterly’s older sister. She said she was more like a mother to the 23-year-old. She said Megan lived with her for years and help raise Clapsaddle’s children when her husband was deployed.

The two were very close.

She said Satterly was always making her loved ones laugh. She said she was great at giving gifts and making everyone smile.

She said Satterly was in college and doing well but her sister said like so many others the young woman got hooked on drugs.

Clapsaddle said things went downhill quickly and she began to rapidly loss weight.

She said the family begged her to get help.

She reflected on a conversation they had last Easter.

“I hugged her in my doorway because she had to leave and I said if you don’t stop, I’ll bury you in a year and I did,” said Clapsaddle.

The News 3 I-team has been investigating her death after uncovering disturbing court documents that give insight into what happened to her.

Records state that back on January 13th the overnight temperature dipped below freezing.

Someone called 911 when they found her body outside at around 4:30am on Greendale Road in Virginia Beach.

It states that she was almost nude with “abrasions and bruises visible on her body possibly indicating she had been dragged.

“For someone to just leave her there and not call for help, I think that’s what breaks the both of us more than anything,” said Conor Clapsaddle, her brother-in-law.

Winter Clapsaddle said they never found her phone, ID and her debit card remains missing.

Virginia Beach Police said detectives assigned to the VBPD Detective Bureau – Homicide Unit, conducted a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of Satterly’s death.

They said as of today, detectives did not turn up any investigative leads to identify who Satterly could have been with prior to her being found deceased.

The autopsy report revealed the manner of death to be an overdose.

Clapsaddle said it was a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl found in her system.

She said she didn’t know anything about these kinds of drugs and didn’t realize so many families are impacted by drug addictions.

“This crisis has hurt so many families. I just can’t imagine how many of us are brokenhearted over what’s happened,” said Clapsaddle.

She said Satterly’s decisions to use drugs are what led to her death. She understands that the person or people she was with that night were probably scared. She said she does not judge them but wants to know more about what happened to her little sister.

Detectives are asking that anyone that may have any information regarding this case or seen Megan Satterly in the days prior to January 13, 2022, to please contact the Virginia Beach Police Department Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

