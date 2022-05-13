News 3 investigates criminals using the technology to commit crimes

Virginia Beach, Va.- Evan Yates Sonberg is waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to selling drugs over the internet.

Federal court documents reveal that between 2019 and April of 2021 Sonberg was buying meth from California and having it shipped through the US Postal Service.

Authorities were tipped off by a trained canine used by the Postal Service that detected something suspicious.

It states that found a package with almost 4,000 grams of meth inside. This sparked the investigation that led to the search of a home in Virginia Beach and the arrest of Sonberg.

Records state that he told authorities that he found the meth supplier on the dark web.

He first started communicating through the instant messaging app called Wickr. It states he paid the supplier with Bitcoin.

It states at first he was getting 4 ounces at a time but over the course of a year, it increased to 5 kilograms.

The records state before COVID the supplier was charging him $3,000 per kilogram but by April 21, 2019 he was paying $9,500 per kilogram.

News 3 is speaking to experts about how criminals are becoming more sophisticated with the use of technology.