News 3 Investigates: Deadly crashes at intersections throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Deadly crashes cause heartbreak for families across the region.

An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4 percent over 2020, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said that’s the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.

“This is a crisis. More than 20,000 people died on U.S. roads in the first six months of 2021, leaving countless loved ones behind. We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America,” said United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Governors Highway Safety Association projected that the U.S. pedestrian fatality rate per billion vehicle miles traveled (VMT) jumped to 2.3 deaths in 2020 – an unprecedented 21 percent increase from 1.9 in 2019.

News 3 sat down with a Virginia Beach family who lost their 15-year-old daughter to a vehicle crash on Northampton Boulevard 50 years ago. Charlotte Rose Wade's death devastated her family, and decades later a crosswalk was finally placed in the area where she died.

This new crosswalk will hopefully make people safer — but what else can drivers do to reduce crashes and fatalities?

We'll have a deeper look into crashes in the Hampton Roads region, and why some places have more crashes than others, coming up on News 3 at 6 p.m.