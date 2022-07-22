NORFOLK, Va.- A mass shooting threat was made to the Hampton Roads PrideFest, according to court records.

A search warrant states that a tip to police came in at 11:30 a.m. on June 25. It states someone was threatening to “do a mass shooting.”

In recent weeks there have been several mass shooting events across the country.

Big events, large crowds, and the potential for problems are why law enforcement and community leaders in Hampton Roads work behind the scenes when major events are happening to keep you safe.

Rudy Almanzor is the President of Hampton Roads Pride. They organize the massive PrideFest Event at Town Point Park with more than 40,000 people.

He said there is extensive planning for public safety for all events.

“Unfortunately, this is something we have to deal with this every single event that we do,” Almanzor said.

Court documents reveal that police got a tip about someone calling and saying they were going to “do a mass shooting."

He said leaders at the event were notified about this call regarding the threat of a mass shooter.

Almanzor said they are fortunate to have such a positive relationship with the Norfolk Police Department along with other agencies in order to keep open lines of communication. He said police responded quickly and let them know what was going on.

Records state that police immediately went to the suspect’s house, used surveillance, used GPS on his phone, and were able to arrest him.

“At around 2 o’clock in the afternoon they had told me they had arrested the guy or had him in custody,” said Almanzor.

He said he was extremely relieved.

Almanzor said the weeks of planning, conversations with different police agencies, and being prepared really helped when there was concern about a potential problem.

“It made me feel safer knowing I had those conversations but there’s always a possibility that somebody’s going to do something crazy and potentially harm somebody in the community. It’s sad we have to think that way, but we have to think that way,” said Almanzor.

The case has been nolle prosequi – meaning they’re not going to prosecute but charges could be brought up again in the future.

Watch News 3 at 4 p.m., for the latest updates.

