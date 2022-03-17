Norfolk Police use toothbrush to track down woman accused of stealing from man she met online

NORFOLK, Va. – Court records reveal that Norfolk Police used DNA from a toothbrush to arrest a woman accused of stealing Rolex watches, a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and cash from a man she met on Tinder.

Norfolk Police arrested 24-year-old Shaunti Robinson for grand larceny after an investigation spanning more than a year.

Court documents reveal that back on September 17, 2020, a man called police saying he met a woman on Tinder named “Mya” and had her over to his apartment to drink beer and hang out. The woman also allegedly asked the victim if she could use a new toothbrush while she was there.

The victim told investigators that he went to bed and the woman slept on the couch, but when he woke up, $2,000, two Rolex watches worth $28,000 and a Louis Vuitton duffel bag were missing from his home.

Police took DNA from the toothbrush that the woman allegedly used and obtained records from Tinder about “Mya's” identity.

They took out a warrant for Robinson's arrest. She was taken into custody on October 4, 2021, but failed to appear for court in early December.

She was arrested again on February 2, 2022 and booked into the Norfolk City Jail.

The News 3 I-team uncovered her previous criminal history that includes shoplifting, driving without a license, possession of burglary tools and larceny of a firearm.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 19, 2022.

We have reached out to her attorney for comment about the new accusations.