Norfolk sex offender in jail accused of attempting to abduct 10-year-old girl walking home

NORFOLK, Va.- A Norfolk sex offender is in jail accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl walking home.

56-year-old Nathaniel Shackleford is accused of attempted abduction and contributing to the delinquency of abuse of a child.

Back on August 27, around 5:45 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was walking home from the Tinee Giant convenience store on the 2800 block of Early Street in Norfolk, according to court documents.

Shackleford is accused of driving a black truck next to the victim and saying, “Hey, get in the car.”

It states the girl was terrified and ran back to the store, hid in the store, while the suspect pulled up in front of the store.

It states he got out of the car and went inside – then left and got back in his truck.

The girl called her mom who called the police and they used surveillance video to confirm the interaction between the man and the child.

Police got his license plate and discovered that he is a sex offender.

He is currently held in the Norfolk Jail without bond until his court hearing on October 12 at 9:30 a.m.

In May of 2008, he was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child in Norfolk.

