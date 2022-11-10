Not enough people following the 'Move Over Law' in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 has been investigating the impact of when cars don’t move over for emergency responders and how often violators are getting tickets.

News 3 brings you inside the hearts of those who have been deeply impacted by a mistake that can take seconds.

Melanie Clark’s husband, Brad Clark, was a firefighter in Hanover County back in 2018 when his firetruck was rear-ended on I-295.

Clark was killed and three others firefighters were injured. There was bad weather when the accident happened during Tropical Storm Michael.

"The trooper's preliminary investigation reveals that Hanover Fire Engine and EMS was on scene providing assistance with a two-vehicle crash with all of its emergency equipment activated when a tractor-trailer traveling southbound struck the engine in the rear," said Sgt. Keeli Hill.

“Brad took those few seconds to alert his crew which saved their lives, but he lost his. Brad was killed instantly,” said Melanie Clark.

According to FEMA, 16 emergency responders across the country have been killed in these kinds of incidents in the first three months of 2022.

They said last year, 65 emergency responders were killed while helping others on the roads and they are not sure how many have been injured.

Deputy Brad Hughes with the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office understands the danger of what can occur when drivers don’t slow and move over.

“They had to resuscitate three times on the operating table,” said Deputy Hughes. “When I woke up several hours later, that's when I looked under the sheets and realized that both of my legs were gone.”

Responding to a massive car crash in 2014, Deputy Hughes with the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office almost died after getting hit by a car going way too fast.

He lost both of his legs, and ever since he's made it his mission to educate Virginians about why it's so important to move over for law enforcement and other first responders on the roads.

Both Hughes and Clark share their stories throughout the region and work to educate people about the dangers on the road.

They want more people to follow the Move Over Law.

The law is simple, if you see an emergency vehicle, VDOT worker, law enforcement, or tow truck stopped on the side of the highway, move over into the next lane and if you can’t move over, simply slow down.

With 30 years of experience, Art Gray with AAA has had some close calls and took News 3 out on the road to talk about what he sees.

“People need to move over and actually be paying attention especially when they see lights, amber lights, blue lights, red lights,” said Gray.

Gray said too often drivers are not moving over while he is helping people on the side of the highway. He said one time he had an extremely close call when the mirror from another vehicle almost hit him in the head. He said he jumped out of the way.

He said many times it doesn’t seem like the drivers are paying attention or care to move over. He said sometimes their behavior appears to be deliberate.

So how often are people getting tickets for not moving over? Not that often according to a FOIA request.

According to data News 3 requested from the Virginia State Police, between January 2021 and August 2022, there were 120 citations written to drivers in Hampton Roads and about 80 warnings given out.

“It's just a matter of fact of having enough officers on the roadways to make sure these laws are put into play,” said Hughes.

State Police agreed and told us writing a ticket for not moving over is not difficult, however, the current shortage of troopers makes it difficult at times for troopers to enforce this law.

The data also showed that different jurisdictions give out more citations than warnings.

Deputy Hughes speaks publicly about the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles. He speaks to many young drivers in his mission to save lives and keep people safer on the roads.

Melanie Clark was intricate in getting the personalized license plate in the state of Virginia which is dedicated to her husband and to making the roads safer.

“Brad was such a light in this world. He was positive. He mentored and trained firefighters all over the United States. His loss was felt nationwide,” said Clark.

Violating the move over law is a class 1 misdemeanor which has a maximum penalty of a year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine.

For more information from VDOT, click here.

