Photos: Black mold was found inside Carrollton Elementary School, report says

MCS's report says: Interior Hallway outside of Room 106. Water-stained ceiling tile. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 403. Suspect material growth and water staining on ceiling tile. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 408. Previously water damaged ceiling material above dropped ceiling. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 406. Water damaged ceiling tiles. A musty odor was noted in this room. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 311 Water damaged ceiling tile. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 310 Water-stained ceiling tile. A musty odor was noted in this room. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 401 Window blinds with dust accumulation – representative of how other blinds looked throughout the classrooms with similar blinds. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 312 Water-stained ceiling tiles around ceiling supply vent. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Library, Server Room Water-stained carpet. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Library Water damaged ceiling material. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

MCS's report says: Interior Room 512 Water staining and suspect material (black spot) on ceiling tile. Marine Chemist Service, Inc.

