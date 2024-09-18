Photos: Black mold was found inside Carrollton Elementary School, report says
There are two reports that show mold and air quality issues were detected at the school after a group called Marine Chemist Service, Inc. conducted mold inspections last spring. Read the full investigation here.
MCS's report says: Interior Hallway outside of Room 106. Water-stained ceiling tile.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 403. Suspect material growth and water staining on ceiling tile.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 408. Previously water damaged ceiling material above dropped ceiling.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 406. Water damaged ceiling tiles. A musty odor was noted in this room.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 311 Water damaged ceiling tile.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 310 Water-stained ceiling tile. A musty odor was noted in this room.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 401 Window blinds with dust accumulation – representative of how other blinds looked throughout the classrooms with similar blinds.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 312 Water-stained ceiling tiles around ceiling supply vent.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Library, Server Room Water-stained carpet.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Library Water damaged ceiling material.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc. MCS's report says: Interior Room 512 Water staining and suspect material (black spot) on ceiling tile.Photo by: Marine Chemist Service, Inc.