Recovered gambling addict who spent millions talks about the dark side of gambling

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – A gambling addiction can cause you to lose your house, job and your loved ones.

A News 3 Investigation examines gambling addictions as we head into one of the biggest sporting event weekends of the year.

Super Bowl 2022 takes place this Sunday.

In the state of Virginia, people can participate in skilled gaming, the lottery, horse racing and sports betting. There have never been so many legal ways to gamble in the Commonwealth.

“When you're a gambling addict, you'll do just about anything,” said Bob Cabaniss, founder and executive director of the Williamsville Wellness/Summit Hill Rehabilitation Centers. The centers treat people who have various kinds of addictions.

Cabaniss is also a gambling addict who has been in recovery for the past 18 years. He talked to News 3 about the dark side of gambling.

“I had to have the action every day,” said Cabaniss.

He said over the course of several decades, he gambled away millions of dollars.

“It's a big mess, but while you're in the throes of it, you don't think it's a big mess,” said Cabaniss.

He liked betting on sports, especially baseball.

“If you bet on baseball, you're normally pretty sick, because you can't beat baseball,” said Cabaniss.

He said one of his biggest wagers was a $50,00 bet on Super Bowl one year.

The American Gaming Association released new numbers saying a record 31.4 million Americans plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, a 35% increase from 2021, betting an estimated $7.61 billion on the big game, which is a 78% increase from last year.

Carolyn Hawley is the president of Virginia Council on Problem Gambling.

She said with increased opportunities to gamble, we're going to see more people developing problems.

