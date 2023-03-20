Road rage or possible gang initiation? No answers 5 years after teen shot & killed in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Was it out of control road rage or a possible gang initiation?

Either way, a killer has not faced justice after a shooting that happened five years ago.

The News 3 Investigative Team has been following this shocking and brutal shooting death since it happened.

Josh Dibuono’s family still longs for answers.

A large picture of the day Josh Dibuono graduated from high school hangs on the wall inside his sister, Jessica Wildey’s living room.

She said there were a lot of smiles and happy memories of that day.

But now all those good times she had with her brother are just memories.

“He was the light of the party. He’s what held the family together,” said Jessica Wildey.

The entire family is heartbroken by his sudden, violent, and shocking death.

“It’s been five years but for us it still feels like it was yesterday,” said Nick Dibuono, Josh’s father.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office just released images from the crime scene to the News 3 Investigative Team that show how gunfire blasted through Josh’s car on March 26th, 2018.

The 19-year-old and a friend traveling from Hampton to Elizabeth City to buy rims from someone he met online.

But while driving on the US 17 Bypass someone fired 10 rounds from a red sedan, the shots possibly coming from a Dodge Neon with black rims.

Law enforcement said they do not believe the person Josh was meeting to buy the rims is in any way connected to the shooting.

Deputies say it could have been a road rage incident but they’re not ruling anything out even a possible gang initiation.

Pasquotank County Sheriff's Captain Brent McKecuen said this is an extremely unusual case. “We don't think the victim and the suspect knew each other like you have when you have other shootings,” he said.

Witnesses called 911 that day but five years later no arrests have been made in the case.

Josh was struck three times then airlifted to the hospital.

“We waited a long time. I remember the doctors looking in the door, made the other people leave at the room, and then they came and broke the news that Josh was gone,” said Jessica Wildey.

Jessica Wildey had a 5-week-old little girl, Emma the day she found out her brother passed away.

She said Emma would never get to know the uncle who loved her so much.

She is now five years old and feels the sadness of missing her uncle along with her baby sister Dixie.

Jessica Wildey said Josh was so happy to be an uncle and had plans to build things for his niece.

Jessica’s husband William Wildey has known Josh since he was a toddler. The now couple were childhood friends and started dating in high school.

William Wildey said, “I don’t have any siblings that was my brother. I don’t look at him as a brother-in-law he was my brother.”

The two spent a lot of time together. They said Josh was an energetic young man who loved BMX bikes, laughing and fishing. They said he had a very bright future.

“It would be raining and Josh should be like I want to go fishing. I’d be like ‘Josh it’s raining’. He said the fish don’t care if it’s wet,” said William Wildey.

Now a father is forced to endure the most unthinkable pain of losing a child.

“The hurt in the heart and not having him here, the holidays, birthdays, they are hard to get through. Every day I wonder what would you be doing now,” said Nick Dibuono.

Law enforcement want anyone with any information to contact them.

“That is what we are kind of hoping today, to be able to generate some new leads. People that have either heard about it or know about it first-hand. Come forward and try to provide us some information to make an arrest but also get the family closure,” said Captain McKecuen.

“We wake up every morning and pray that today’s the day that we get the break, and we can catch the people that are responsible,” said Nick Dibuono. “If they could take his life as easily as they did, what’s stopping them from taking another.”

Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Officials urge witnesses or anyone with information that may lead to an arrest to contact 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝙈𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 at (𝟮𝟱𝟮)𝟯𝟯𝟱-𝟱𝟱𝟱𝟱.

Witnesses can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Josh’s father Nick Dibuono said he is also offering a $5,000 reward.

