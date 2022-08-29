Search warrant gives insight into case against massage therapist arrested for sexual assault

Virginia Beach, Va. - New information about a massage therapist accused of touching clients inappropriately.

According to the police, in April they received a complaint that the person was sexually assaulted during a massage at a business located in the 4700 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Detectives began their investigation and identified a person of interest, 28-year-old Malik Williams, of Hampton.

He has been arrested in connection to the multiple assaults. He has been charged with five counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of object sexual penetration, and three counts of simple assault.

A search warrant states that a woman said she got two massages from Williams.

She said the first one in January was normal and said the second one in March claimed there was sexual touching.

It states he allegedly touched her breasts and her genital area and she was in shock.

Records indicate that she paid and did not leave a tip.

In May it states the suspect met with police. It states that during the conversation he allegedly said, “that he will massage women’s breasts if they ask him to.”

It states, “Williams also made a statement that he has women orgasm on his massage table frequently.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information is asked to call the VBPD Special Victims Unit at 757-385-4101.

Attorney Daymen Robinson is representing Williams and said he nor his client will be making any kind of comment about the charges at this time.

Williams is out on bond and expected back in court on September 6th, 2022.