Stolen personal information used to buy high-end luxury cars lands 69-year-old in jail

Virginia Beach, Va.- Stolen personal information was used to buy high-end luxury cars in Virginia Beach, according to federal documents.

The crime spanned across the country and landed one senior citizen in a local jail.

It was an elaborate scheme with a ring of people working together to buy cars with other people’s information, records state.

69-year-old Michael Toomey is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail after pleading guilty to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Federal prosecutors say he played a central role in the conspiracy.

Court records outline how other people stole the names, social security numbers, and other personal information.

They gave Toomey a fake Florida license. He states he traveled from Arizona to various cities in Virginia to buy high-end cars made by Mercedes Benz and Lexus.

He posed as the identity theft victims.

One of the cars was bought at a dealership in Virginia Beach and valued at $160,000.

It states Toomey then gave the cars to the others in the conspiracy.

The government stated they are aware of a minimum loss of about $400,000.

Toomey is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20th at 11am.